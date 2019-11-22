Girl abused at three years old forced to wait three years for counselling

An eight-year-old girl who was sexually abused has waited three years for counselling after social workers didn’t bother to refer her.

A 31-year-old man molested Marie repeatedly in Ayr when she was only three-years-old luring her into a room with books and pictures to colour.

Since the trauma Marie (not her real name) has battled PTSD and nightmares keep her awake at night.

She was supposed to go to mental health service CAMHS aged five but has yet to have a single appointment despite being promised one.

Describing the long-term impact on her daughter Mum Caroline said: “She has been pulling out her hair and has all this anger and rage. She screams and hits doors.

“ She has nightmares and doesn’t like to sleep. She is falling asleep at school due to exhaustion and needs help.”

Brave Marie revealed the abuse to a nursery worker sparking a police investigation. But the tot couldn’t speak more about the details at that time.

It is understood the predator put his hands around her neck and warned her not to tell anyone. He also told her he was taking pictures to send to friends.

The identity of the culprit who is a relative didn’t surface until Marie saw a photograph of herself sitting on his knee.

She described him as ‘the bad man.’

Police then raided the paedophile’s home and carried out a three an a half hour interview. However the predator escaped charges because of a lack of evidence.

Caroline said: “He was described as emotionless by the police. He is a monster with no conscience. He was like a brother to me and we loved him and doted on him. He totally abused my daughter’s trust. She was terrified.”

Talking about what the family have endured, the 36-year-old said: “It destroyed us – it really did. We are so cautious. We don’t really trust people. We are extremely wary of anyone we come into contact with.”

Marie’s behaviour has displayed signs of the abuse prompting Caroline to place cameras around the house.

The mother-of-two has found it hard to cope without support.

She fought for her daughter to get access to mental health services – and believed she was on the waiting list.

But she was recently told the primary school pupil was never referred at all.

Caroline fired off a letter to South Ayrshire Council bosses.

Thankfully Marie was due to get her first appointment last week.

Caroline decided to speak out about her experience as she worries other parents without a strong family network may struggle to get help.

The family received an apology for the delay.

Caroline said: “I have been told she fell through the safety net. I don’t want her to be another statistic.”

Caroline said Marie has been so “courageous” in speaking out and wants to go to CAMHS.

Caroline said: “ I have told her she has an appointment and she said: ‘Are they going to ask me about the bad man?’”

A council spokesman said: “South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership does not comment on individual cases, however we are aware of this issue and have been in contact with the people involved.”

He added: “A full response to the issues raised will be sent to those affected and appropriate actions to improve services will be implemented where required. We will continue to work with those affected to ensure they have the appropriate supports in place.”

Names have been changed to protect identities.