Girvan and Maybole golf courses set for the axe?

Girvan and Maybole golf courses could be facing a fight for survival as South Ayrshire Council looks to make savings totalling £9million.

A hit list drafted by council officials includes many of the local authority’s golf courses and swimming pools as well as the closure of local community centres and a possible reduction in the school week to 22.5 hours.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the nine-hole Maybole Golf Course is described as “perfect for beginners or those looking for a more relaxing game of golf”.

Girvan, meanwhile, has remained largely unchanged since famous golfer James Braid took advantage of the same stunning views of Ailsa Craig as its Turnberry neighbour.

Three other courses operated by South Ayrshire Council are not believed to be affected by the proposed cuts.

South Scotland MSP Brian Whittle has blasted the list of proposed council cuts, suggesting they would hurt local communities and have serious knock-on effects.

He’s now suggesting South Ayrshire Council needs to re-examine its priorities when it comes to potential cuts.

Mr Whittle said: “This is a terrifying list of cuts to South Ayrshire services.

“Whether this is the final list of planned cuts or a list that’s just intended to soften the blow, I’m seriously worried that the council seems to be focused on sports and leisure facilities in smaller communities.

“Closing these facilities might make sense on a balance sheet but it would be a real act of vandalism on the communities.

“Aside from the potential loss of jobs, the council needs to think long and hard about the wider impact these closures could have.

“Instead of closing swimming pools and sports centres, we need to be encouraging more people to use them.

“Time and again, South Ayrshire Council is making the wrong decisions and letting down the public.

“This time, I hope Douglas Campbell and his colleagues in the SNP/Labour Coalition will think carefully before sacrificing important community assets.”

A South Ayrshire Council spokesman said: “We’re currently looking at a number of proposals for the budget although no decisions have been taken.

“The public consultation is currently underway at www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/consultations/”