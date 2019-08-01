Girvan Harbour Gala set to thrill this weekend

Girvan Lifeboats annual harbour gala, is bigger and better than ever taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, August 3 from 12-4 the open day takes place, with the new Shannon class lifeboat open to the public as well as the lifeboat station, Stormy Stan, BBQ, Raft Race heats, funfair and more.

There is also the Race Night on Saturday evening with a licensed bar and a buffet, with a few limited tickets still available for only £5 which can be bought from the lifeboat crew or at the station.

This years harbour gala on the Sunday will have such attractions as see the lifeboat and equipment, have a burger at the crew BBQ, raffle, tombola, bottle stall, RNLI shop, car boot sale, lots of independent stalls, fairground rides, Owl Magic, dancers, live music, the award winning kids entertainer The Road Runner, Aileen Robertson School of Highland dancing, Scottish Retros, Adventure Carrick, The Barstools, SFRS Heritage trust, teas, coffees, D.Horne Services, Robert Cook Plant Hire, rescue displays, stormy stan and much more.

Once again are incorporating other emergency services that we as an organisation on occasion work closely with including Scottish Fire & Rescue, Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Emergency Riders Volunteer Service, HM Coastguard, this is very well received every year.

There is fun and attractions to suit all ages, where we hope the weather will once again be favourable and allow the public to turn out in good numbers, every penny raised over the weekend comes straight to Girvan lifeboat and helps us to continue saving lives at sea.

You can also find out about volunteering with the RNLI from crew, support staff to fundraisers, there are many roles to which we would more than welcome anyone who is interested.

If you are interested in volunteering why not pop along and see the crew on Monday evening which is its training night.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/girvanlifeboatcrew/.