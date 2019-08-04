Girvan lifeboat crew thanked for swift care of boy stung by jellyfish

The family of a nine-year-old boy who was covered in jellyfish stings have thanked the Girvan RNLI lifeboat crew for their swift medical care.

Andrew McNicol, from Manchester, suffered jellyfish stings to approximately 70 per cent of his body, but thankfully he is recovering well due to the efforts of the lifeboat crew, ambulance service and staff at Crosshouse Hospital.

Having been released from hospital after treatment, Andrew and his family returned to the thanks the lifeboat crew at their open day.

It was on Friday afternoon when the volunteer crew, who were on station preparing for the Harbour Gala weekend, were alerted to a medical emergency near the lifeboat station by Andrew’s family.

The Girvan lifeboat crew administered first aid care and assessed and treated Andrew using their high level of training. They decided further medical care was required and called the Scottish Ambulance Service.

When the ambulance crew arrived, they decided further urgent care may be required. A Helimed Air Ambulance was called with critical care doctors and paramedics on board.

Girvan lifeboat crew established a safe landing zone and once the helicopter arrived, doctors further assessed Andrew’s condition.

As he was showing slight signs of improvement, it was decided he should be taken by road to hospital.

The lifeboat crew then remained on scene to make the area safe until air ambulance departed, and then returned to continue preparations for the Gala weekend.

Andrew was found to have suffered an allergic reaction to Lions Mane JellyFish stings. But thankfully after treatment he was released from hospital.

On Saturday, he returned with his family to visit and thank some our crew during their open day.

The family also passed their thanks to Scottish Ambulance Service and the crew of Helimed5.

Andrew is still a bit sore but will make a full recovery.