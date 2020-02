Girvan resident Anne Shearer recently celebrated turning 100.

The town’s Nursery Court Day Centre made sure she celebrated in style with a special birthday celebration.

Anne was joined by her family and other service users.

She was presented with gifts and a much anticipated card from Her Majesty The Queen.

Anne said: “I’m not an old rooster, I’m a spring chicken!”

Everyone enjoyed the fantastic spread and musical entertainment from Beatrice Clark and Davie Hunter.