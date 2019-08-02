Girvan Rotary Club’s barbecue raises more than £900

With the weather not playing ball and doing its Scottish best to ruin the event, Girvan Rotary Club held their barbecue in the garden of local Rotarian, Dr Jim Flowerdew.

His home and garden in Turnberry where thrown open to hold the fundraising event to help top up the club’s charity account.

This year numbers were expected to be around 50, but would they be brave enough to tackle the weather, was the question on organisers lips?

Cecile, Jim’s wife, and a selection of Rotarian wives had prepared the food while Cecile’s daughter Jenny stood by at the barbecue ready for the wave of visitors that were expected.

The burgers, chicken and chops could hardly be cooked fast enough for the number of people who turned up.

Local scouts had erected a marquee in the garden, which on this occasion was fortuitous given the weather.

The newly-elected president Dr Jim Anderson of Girvan, thanked all the guests for their attendance and the Rotarians for their input along with special thanks to the hosts for their hospitality.

Jim then outlined the sorts of charities the funds raised would be distributed to.

At the end of the day, more than £900 had been raised and will be dispersed over the next Rotary year.

Fun and fellowship have been to the fore in all the club’s undertakings in South Ayrshire, from the annual beach clean-up, Songs of Praise, the Burns Supper or taking to the streets with Santa’s Sleigh to brighten up many a childs Christmas holiday.