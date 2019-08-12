Have your say on South Ayrshire Council’s plans for 3G pitch in Girvan

South Ayrshire Council has approved a sum of £850,000 through the Capital Investment Programme for 2019/20 for the creation of an allweather pitch in Girvan.

An initial public consultation took place on November 1 2018, to hear views on the need for a pitch, possible locations for a pitch and the best use to which a pitch could put.

Seven locations were identified of which Victory Park was the most popular.

The preferred location within Victory Park was also identified.

Girvan is the only town in South Ayrshire that does not have a 3G pitch.

The council want to hear as many views as possible on the proposal.

To have your say visit South Ayshire Council consultations

The consultation runs until September 6.