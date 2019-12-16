Heap of tyres dumped at the Carrick Hills

Around 20 tyres have been dumped illegally at the foot of the Carrick Hills outside Ayr.

Tory councillor Derek McCabe was horrified to discover the tyres discarded at the beauty spot earlier this month.

The Ayr West politician was out for a walk with his son when he came across the eyesore.

They were sitting at the start of a path leading up to the summit of the hills on Sunday, December 1.

Councillor McCabe suspects they were left there by a business.

He said: “Someone has got rid of a load of tyres from a truck or wagon and just dumped them. This is disgusting and should be stigmatised in the same way as drink driving. I can’t believe somebody thinks this is okay. It is a sad indictment of society.”

It is understood the tyres are still in the same place and Councillor McCabe intends to report the incident to South Ayrshire Council.

He said teams have enough to do without scooping up rubbish left in the middle of the countryside.

He added: “It is continual drain on resources.”

A total of 1020 fly tipping incidents were reported in South Ayrshire between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

The previous year saw 1106 cases reported. Legal action can be taken against culprits if evidence leading to their identity is found at the scene such as bills and letters.

If registration numbers are spotted vehicle owners can be traced with the help of the DVLA.

Fly-tipping can be reported to South Ayrshire Council on 0300 123 0900.