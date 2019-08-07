Help Ma Boab! Oscar’s design wins Bucket Trail competition

Budding artists at Maidens Primary School have recently showcased their creative talents after they won a ‘Wee Oor Wullie’ design competition.

As part of the national Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail campaign, the winning creation is now on display at the Glasgow Science Centre for the duration of the nationwide fundraiser, which runs until August 30.

The public art trail is raising money for children in hospital across Scotland, with the trail in the West raising money for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

The ‘Wee Oor Wullie’ statue was donated to the school by luxury Ayrshire resort, and key Bucket Trail sponsor, Trump Turnberry, A Luxury Collection Resort, which wanted to see what colourful and eye-catching ideas the pupils could bring to life.

Nine-year-old Oscar Livingston’s Oor Wullie design captured the imagination of the judging panel of school staff with his ‘Bathing Wullie Takin’ in the View’ design.

Leeanne Campbell, head teacher at Maidens Primary School, said: “When we received the statue from the team at Trump Turnberry, the children were thrilled to get involved.

“Our sculpture was designed by one of our Primary 4 pupils, Oscar Livingston.

“His design was inspired by the breath taking seaside location of our school.

“The colours chosen reflect our school colours, the beautiful golden sands and crystal blue sea of Maidens beach.

“It’s been fantastic to see just how many creative ideas our pupils brought to the table and I’d like to congratulate Oscar for his amazing work.”

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “We always love seeing the best and brightest future talent that Ayrshire has to offer and Maidens Primary School has not let us down!

“Oscar and his classmates have done a fantastic job and we’re thrilled to see his imaginative and vibrant statue fit right in amongst the other Oor Wullies dotted around Glasgow.

“We are proud to support Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and the remarkable support they provide to families across Scotland.”

Trump Turnberry also has another, full-size Oor Wullie statue as part of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail, located just outside Kelvingrove museum in Glasgow, and designed by Skye based artist, Katie Tunn.

Earlier this year, it was also announced that Trump Turnberry was the top corporate donor for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, raising over £45,000 last year.

All donations from the Bucket Trail campaign – which sees more than 50 full-size statues on display throughout the city – will go towards ensuring that the 173,000 babies and young people treated annually at the Royal Hospital for Children receive the best possible care.

Enhanced medical equipment, innovative play programmes and family support services are amongst the projects set to benefit from the cash boost.