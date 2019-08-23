House prices across South Ayrshire show annual decline

House prices increased more than average in South Ayrshire in June.

But the boost does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 5.3 per cent annual decline.

The average South Ayrshire house price in June was £130,917, Land Registry figures show – a 1.9 per cent increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.7 per cent, and South Ayrshire outperformed the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Ayrshire remained level – putting the area 31st among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.