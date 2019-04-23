Houses at Symington could be approved

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Gladman Developments want to erect 85 properties in Brewlands Road, Symington.

Only last month South Ayrshire councillors attended a special full council meeting and unanimously refused the bid. Now the Scottish Government said it is minded to grant planning permission in principle following an appeal by the applicants.

“A notice of intention has been issued on this appeal/case,” it says on the Scottish Government’s Planning & Environmental Appeals Division web site.

“Further details of the planning obligation sought are available in the Notice of Intention on the case file. Please note that the Notice of Intention has been issued intimating that the reporter is minded to grant planning permission subject to a legal agreement being reached and that the reporter’s final decision has been deferred to allow the conclusion of that agreement.”

A final decision is expected in July.

Kyle councillor Arthur Spurling said: “What is the point in democracy if our decisions are there to be ripped apart? This council has rejected the development not once, but twice.

“We sent a very clear message that it was not right for Symington.

“But the Government overturning our decision sends out the message that people can get what they want, when they want.”

Councillor Hugh Hunter blasted: “The Scottish Government has overturned the council’s decision. So much for local democracy. Usually it involves wind farms. The Scottish Government priorities take priority.”

Villagers packed into the special meeting at County Buildings in March to object to the housing plan.

They fear their historic settlement would be transformed into a commuter zone.

There were also concerns about traffic, noise pollution and the impact on local services.

The land in question is currently used for grazing cows and sheep.

There were 28 objections including one lodged by Symington Community Council.

Simon Dean, of Gladman, told councillors the new homes were needed to address a lack of housing in the area.

Council officers said the proposal is contrary to the local development plan. The Ayrshire Roads Alliance said there is a risk of flooding.