It’s the final countdown for Carrick Light Fest

Carrick is preparing to blast off into space for this year’s Light Fest on Saturday evening.

This year the festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with an out of this world cosmic lantern parade.

Workshops have already been underway at schools and community centres organised by the Carrick Rural Arts Group as they get set for the event this Saturday, November 2 when children in Girvan and surrounding villages take their creative crafts to the streets.

Last year saw more than 300 lanterns join the parade featuring some of all shapes and sizes in an impressive display that ended at the shore front.

Girvan will play host to a Close Encounter of the lantern kinds as the river of Light lantern Procession flows through he town to the sambastastic spacial sounds of Sheboom!

Expect flying saucers, stars and rockets as Carrick Rural Arts Group (CRAG) plan one of their most ambitious ever lantern parades celebrating the 1969 Moon landing.

In their workshops behind the scenes there are surprises in store.

Join the parade at 6pm at the Glendoune Centre Piedmont Road and trip the light fantastic for one night only.

On the shorefront the CRAG finale show of fire and light, Moonshot will aim for the stars before the night comes to an end with the annual Girvan Attractions Girvan and South Carrick Firework Display at 7.30pm.

The family event attracts thousands of regular satisfied spectators.

The display which is presented by 21cc Fireworks Company who have provided displays at Edinburgh Castle, T in the park and other national events.

The fireworks display is a community supported event which works with other Girvan organisations: Police Scotland, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, Maritime & Coastguard Agency, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Aiyla Says and St Andrews First Aid.