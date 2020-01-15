Keep Scotland Beautiful encourages Ayrshire beaches to aim for national accolade

Maidens Beach will be looking to retain its top beach accolade as Keep Scotland Beautiful is encouraging community groups, local authorities and landowners to enter the annual Scottish Beach Awards.

The accolade celebrates well managed beaches, including those that are not designated as official bathing waters.

Revamped to celebrate the Year of Coasts & Waters 2020, the Scottish Beach Awards recognise the best beaches across the country and act as a benchmark for local environmental quality all along Scotland’s coastline.

The awards now provide the opportunity to celebrate sites that are not designated bathing beaches.

Katie Murray, community and place manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Scotland’s Beach Award is the only accreditation for beach management of its kind in Scotland. The award recognises our fabulous beaches and aims to drive up environmental standards along the coastline of our country for residents and visitors alike.

“I would encourage communities, organisations and local authorities from all across Scotland to enter, and make sure that we can celebrate their hard work in providing beach users with beautiful beaches – free of litter, boasting clean facilities and displaying information to help users make informed choices.”

For a beach to be successful in achieving a Beach Award, it must meet a range of criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work currently undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality.

It has been almost 30 years since Keep Scotland Beautiful began awarding Scottish beaches, and last year 61 received the accolade.

Applications can be made by local authorities, community groups or other agencies and a Beach Award brings with it a wealth of benefits, including the official accreditation, promotional materials and dedicated support from the Keep Scotland Beautiful team. Other award-winning beaches in the South Ayrshire region include Ayr South, Troon and Prestwick.

To enter and for more information, visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach.