Kind donation for NHS Ayrshire & Arran stoma and colorectal team

NHS Ayrshire & Arran Colorectal and Oncology teams have received a generous donation from a family who have benefitted from the specialist services at University Hospital Crosshouse.

Mary-lee Harper took part in Sober October this year to raise money to treat colorectal cancer. Mrs Harper has lost four family members to colorectal cancer over the last few years.

In 2018, her husband was diagnosed with a stage 4 tumour and a perforated bowel. As a result of her husband’s successful treatment, Mary-lee wanted to thank the University Hospital Crosshouse Colorectal Team and Mr Newland, Consultant Surgeon, for their exceptional support through his journey so far.

Mary-lee commented: “It has been a difficult year for my husband and family. Our three children and three grandchildren are so grateful for the treatment my husband received at University Hospital Crosshouse.

I want to encourage others to take bowel screening tests and get regular check-ups as this disease can happen to anyone – but also be treated.” Fraser McJanett, General Manager Surgical Services: “We would like to thank Mrs Harper and her family for the generous donation. It will go toward continuing the excellent work carried out by our dedicated staff at University Hospital Crosshouse.”