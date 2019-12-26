Knitting hats for Ayrshire Maternity Unit is a worldwide effort

NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s maternity unit is overwhelmed with the response to a Facebook call for newborn baby knitted hats.

Kimberly Graham, an Ayrshire Midwife, put the appeal out in November asking local knitters to make hats for babies weighing seven to ten pounds.

They also asked for red hats, to help identify those that need extra observation or care. Every newborn baby is given a hat immediately after delivery as part of the care bundle.

Along with skin-to-skin contact and early feeding, this can help maintain a baby’s body temperature, reducing the risk of babies becoming hypoglycaemic and ultimately being separated from their mothers and taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The unit generally receives hats for premature babies but at the time of the appeal was desperate for hats that would fit full term babies.

Kimberly said: “I can’t believe the amazing response we have received, people have been knitting them across the world.

“I have been sent hats from all over Ayrshire and Scotland, as well as the rest of the UK, and even New York City!

“It’s been incredible. People from all walks of life have knitted for us, including school children, church groups, knitting groups, the Women’s Institute, Ladies of the Rural, coffee groups and the general public.

“We even had carers bringing in care home residents that wanted to hand deliver their hats.

“I didn’t expect a response like this to my Facebook post. I thought that my friends and colleagues would share it with their friends and family that could knit.

“It has truly been a heart-warming experience to see all these parcels arriving, knowing all the hard work, expense and most of all love that everyone has put in to making the hats.

“A huge massive thank you to everyone involved.”

The Ayrshire Maternity Unit will now be able to give a hat to every newborn baby throughout 2020.