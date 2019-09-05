Local distillery helping Girvan RNLI to save lives at sea

Girvan volunteer lifeboat crew were invited to a local whisky distillery to receive a donation recently.

The Girvan Distillery, named after the town, is one of the largest facilities in the country to produce whisky.

The distillery is also one of the most energy efficient distilleries in Scotland, and is home to Ailsa Bay single malt and Hendricks Gin.

As with other lifeboat stations up and down the country, Girvan is no exception with crew coming from a variety of working backgrounds, and in this instance being one of the largest employers in the area it comes as no surprise it has several crew and ex crew working within the vast distillery complex in various roles.

William Grant & sons in Girvan has been a keen supporter of Girvan Lifeboat for a number of years now, from monetary donations through the William Grant Foundation, raffle donations and prizes right through to providing lorries and trailers to assist with gala days and of course allowing crew to leave for shouts.

Recently an RNLI collection box was placed within the distillery through liaison with the crew that work there and management.

The collection box total amounted to £14 in loose change which William Grant & sons have said they will double giving a total of £28 from the first collection.

Throughout the past year William Grant & Sons has also said for every hour one of their employees has volunteered for the RNLI they would donate £9 per hour to Girvan Lifeboat which will equate to about £1000 from their employee-led giving scheme coming straight to Girvan Lifeboat.

William Grant & Sons family shareholders established the William Grant Foundation in 2014 as a non-profit association to oversee and direct their donations.

Stuart Watts, Girvan distillery site leader said: “Girvan distillery is very pleased to continue its long-term relationship with the local RNLI team. Many of us will be related to or know people who work at sea and so greatly value the amazing service that the RNLI provides.

“There are also those working at the distillery who have been previously and are currently members of the crew. It’s great for the wider team to support their colleagues in what they do and the time that they so generously donate.”

Callum Govus, Girvan Lifeboat coxswain/mechanic, said: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support William Grant has provided to us throughout the years, from monetary donations to raffle prizes, we have raised a lot of money from Grant’s raffle donations.

“This money along with other money raised locally helps us with things like crew kit, training etc. and your money doesn’t just go to headquarters it comes directly to Girvan lifeboat station to help us in running the station and continue to save lives at sea.”