Make A Will makes all the difference for Ayrshire Hospice

The Ayrshire Hospice has announced it raised almost £35,000 from its latest Make a Will campaign.

Make a Will Fortnight, which has run for eight years and raised £175,000 in that time, allows supporters of the Ayrshire Hospice to make or update their will in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

Just short of 400 wills were made last year raising £34,222 for the Ayrshire Hospice.

Solicitors across Ayrshire have been long committed in their support of the Make a Will campaign including Smith and Valentine who have raised £1806 for the hospice .

Fiona Paton, senior fundraising officer, Ayrshire Hospice, explained that the support of solicitors across Ayrshire helped to raise so much money over the last eight years.

She said: “We’re absolutely delighted and honoured to have the support of so many solicitors’ offices all across Ayrshire and Arran. We recognise the amount of work that goes in during our Make a Will Fortnight and we are hugely indebted to them and their clients for their continued support.”

More information on the Make a Will Fortnight can be found in the how you can help section at www.ayrshirehospice.org.