Many hands make light work at Ailsa Hospital

Around 18 green-fingered, kind-hearted volunteers made it to Ailsa Hospital’s gardens to offer their ‘Helping Hands’ at a recent event.

Fortunately, the glorious sunshine was on hand for the staff and service-users who completed a range of gardening tasks, including digging, weeding and planting.

All of this work is essential to maintain the garden areas, which are therapeutic places for everyone to enjoy.

George Nish, Senior Charge Nurse said: “A huge thanks to everyone who came along, It was a glorious, sunny day and everyone had a great time and the gardens are now looking wonderful.”

The gardening project originally started in 2011 and since then volunteers of all ages have been helping to maintain it. Anyone who can spare a few hours a week to help people with mental health needs with gardening activities would be made very welcome.

For more information contact George on: 01292 513066 or email: George.Nish@aapct.scot.nhs.uk.