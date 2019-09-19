Maybole engineer placed third in apprentice awards

An engineering apprentice from Maybole has been named as one of the best at this year’s Irvine Trades Apprentice of the Year Awards.

Lauren Gracie, 22, received a silver salver and £250, sharing the third spot with Liam Madden, a 20-year-old apprentice mechanic from Saltcoats.

Lauren works for SAS International, a company which manufactures bespoke architectural metalwork at a number of locations throughout the UK.

She was the first female engineer to be taken on at the company’s factory in her home town.

Organiser Sir Brian Donohoe said: “Our aim has always been twofold – to highlight to school leavers the value of a career in industry and to encourage companies to reopen employment channels to young people.

“I have no doubt we have achieved that and, in three years, have firmly established this event in Ayrshire’s social calendar.”