Maybole man missing for more than a week

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in trying to locate a man missing from Maybole.

Robert Wright (56) was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 5 October 2019, leaving an address in Murray Gardens.

Robert is white, around 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and receding hair. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured jacket, trousers, boots and carrying a rucksack.

Robert is known to travel across the country, particularly to the Glasgow, Dumfries & Galloway, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sunderland areas.

Local Inspector Derek McMurdo said: “There are concerns for his welfare and we are carrying out enquires to try and locate Robert.

“I would encourage anyone who might have seen Robert, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch. If Robert see’s this appeal, we’d urge him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2479 of 7 October 2019.