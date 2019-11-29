More misery for motorists as Girvan road to close for three days

Dalrymple Street is to close for three days for emergency works to be carried out.

Scottish Water is advising road users that the road will be closed from Monday, December 2 at its junction with Knockcushan Street to enable a repair to a six inch water main to be carried out.

It is anticipated that this work will take around three days for completion.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Drivers are urged to follow local diversions which have been agreed in conjunction with Transerv.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out.”