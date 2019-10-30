More South Ayrshire youngsters are leading active lives

More opportunities have been created for young people to take part in sport and physical activity in South Ayrshire.

The latest data published by sportscotland shows that Active Schools continues to have an impact on children’s physical activity levels with 217,000 visits made to sessions in the region in the last twelve months, 24.2 per cent more than the previous year.

A total of 7,600 children and young people took part in Active Schools sessions in South Ayrshire, across a wide range of activities.

The number of people delivering the sessions has also increased nationally, up 3.3 per cent with 88 per cent of deliverers in South Ayrshire being volunteers.

Mel Young, chair of sportscotland, said: “It is fantastic to see that Active Schools continues to grow year on year with more opportunities delivered and another increase in the number of people participating.

“Our mission is to help the people of Scotland get the most out of the sporting system at every level and Active Schools has a crucial role to play in engaging young people in sport and physical activity.

“We talk about making an impact together and Active Schools is a great example of working with the right partners in the right way to deliver results.

“The Active Schools network is reliant on strong local partnerships with schools, local authorities, sport development teams, regional managers from governing bodies of sport, volunteers and the clubs who welcome children and young people into their communities.”

Active Schools, one of sportscotland’s longest running flagship programmes, is designed to provide more and higher quality opportunities to take part in sport and physical activity before school, during lunchtime and after school.

Developing effective pathways between schools and sports clubs in the local community is a key factor in its success and there are now 2,700 clubs linking directly with schools giving children and young people the opportunity to continue in sports to the level they choose.

Councillor William Grant, Children and Young People Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “These latest figures underline the hard work taking place across South Ayrshire to ensure children and young people lead more active lives.

“Activities are so important, especially as we live in an age of games consoles and online entertainment.

“Taking part in sport is a real boost when it comes to health and wellbeing and realising those benefits early on in life is crucial.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in sport and I would like to thank all the volunteers across South Ayrshire who make this possible.”

Delivered in partnership with all 32 local authorities and their leisure trusts in primary, secondary and ASN schools, Active Schools is now a well-established network of over 400 managers and coordinators and makes a significant contribution to delivering an active Scotland.