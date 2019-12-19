More than 300 turn out for Christmas Songs of Praise at Girvan North Church

The annual ‘Songs of Praise’ event was held in Girvan North Church and had a very traditional, make your own entertainment style.

In this ‘let the people sing and perform’ gala most of the entertainers were well under 18 years of age.

This year was bigger and better, and had the largest numbers of performers ever, most certainly in the last ten or so years anyway and it is a great starter for the Christmas festivities in the town of Girvan.

The evening was organised by John Andrew of the Rotary Club of Girvan and was well supported by local primary schools, and Girvan Academy all of whom have taken part for many years.

Can you believe it? In a shocking night of weather well over 300 turned up to listen or perform.

Marie Mortimer played the piano/organ and had travelled all the way from Barrhill to do so.

Sacred Heart and Girvan Primary sang songs while Girvan Academy provided a piper, folk group, a brass band, two solo singers, one piano soloists, a saxophonist and a choir.

The Master of ceremonies for the evening was the Rev Jim Guthrie who is also a Girvan Rotarian.

Parents must have been so proud of their children when they took to the big stage, in front of so many people and the Rotary is so proud of the many parents for coming out on a night where the weather was awful.

The evening could not have happened if local teachers had not been working away in the background and of course turning up on the night.