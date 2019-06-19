New police area commander

South Ayrshire Police has a new area commander - Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, who started in the role last week.

Chief Inspector Anderson replaces Chief Inspector Derek Frew, who was recently promoted to a new post based in Glasgow.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson joined the police service in 1996 and has 23 years of experience. Before transferring to South Ayrshire he worked at the control room in Glasgow with responsibility for the control rooms across the west of Scotland.

Brian has previously worked in Ayrshire as a constable, sergeant and most recently as a response inspector in North Ayrshire in 2016.

Chief Inspector Anderson said: “I am delighted to return to Ayrshire and take up the role as Area Commander for South Ayrshire.

“I know the area well and I look forward to building on the many positive relationships with partners and local communities in the area.

“I would like to thank Derek Frew for all he has done for South Ayrshire and wish him well in his new role.

“Ayrshire is without doubt a great place to live, work and visit and I look forward to leading the dedicated team of officers and staff across South Ayrshire.”

Chief Inspector Anderson is responsible for the daily management of local personnel, performance management, community engagement and partnership working in South Ayrshire to ensure key performance indicators and outcomes in the Local Police Plan are delivered.