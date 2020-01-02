New sensory room opens its doors in Girvan

People in and around Girvan are benefiting from a new community sensory room which has just opened at the Carrick Opportunities Centre.

The National Lottery Awards for All Scotland presented Girvan Opportunities Planning Committee with £10,000 to create the room at the centre which is operated by South Ayrshire Council.

The result is a calming environment where people can disconnect from life stresses and unwind.

The room features an array of twinkling lights, an aura projector and a state-of-the-art sound system which can be used to enhance the senses.

The sensory room will be used by older people groups, mental health organisations, baby classes and the wider community.

The sensory room is already proving popular:

Karen said: “It’s lovely and relaxing.”

Johnny added: “I listen to music and chill.”

Councillor Julie Dettbarn, Adults’ Health and Social Care Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “Having a community sensory room in the heart of Girvan will benefit so many people.

“Reducing stress has numerous health and wellbeing benefits and sensory rooms are increasingly being used to help people with limited communication skills as well.”

She added: “I would like to thank Girvan Opportunities Planning Committee for putting the bid together and The National Lottery Awards for All Scotland for the funding.”

If you would like more information on how to book the community sensory room please call (01465) 716600.