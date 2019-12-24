Police appeal after woman found dead on Girvan beach

Police at Ayr are appealing for information regarding the movements of a 47-year-old woman whose body was discovered on Girvan beach yesterday morning (Monday, 23 December).

Lisa Morrison, (47) from Girvan was found dead around 11am on the beach near to Golf Course Road, Girvan.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious however police are still trying to establish her movements in the days before she was found.

Detective Inspector Stuart Lipsett at Ayr CID said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen Lisa between 6.30 am on Saturday, 21 December, 2019 and 10 am on Monday, 23 December.

“Lisa is described as 5 ft 7, slim build with dark shoulder length hair and was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and white trainers.

“We know that she had been out walking her small Staffordshire Bull Terrier on Saturday along the riverside leading to the harbour at Girvan and the dog was also found dead on the beach today, Tuesday, 24 December, 2019. “

Anyone who has seen Lisa should contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1105 of 23 December, 2019.