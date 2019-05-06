Postmaster’s 60 years of service

Girvan postmaster Tommy Welsh has celebrated an incredible 60 years’ service with the Post Office.

The long serving community stalwart started his career with the Post Office as a telegram boy on April 13, 1959, aged 16. In 1963 Tommy took up a post as a counter clerk in Girvan, then after a short spell at the remittance unit in Ayr, he was appointed branch manager at Girvan Crown Office.

In 1992 Tommy took over as postmaster at Girvan Post Office and has remained at the helm ever since.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office regional network change manager commented: “We are extremely grateful for Tommy’s commitment, he is a great asset to the business and has served his community for an incredible length of time. I congratulate him on this amazing milestone.”

Although the day job still takes a lot of commitment, Tommy still finds time to play guitar in a local folk band, garden and do DIY. He has no plans to retire just yet and will continue to serve his loyal customers in Girvan.

Tommy said: “I am really proud to have worked for the Post Office for 60 years and I am delighted to be recognised for my long service. It is amazing to think I have been employed by the Post Office since I was 16. I am very proud of what I have achieved in that time and I’m very grateful to the Post Office for providing me with employment for virtually all of my working career.

“Of course, I could not have reached this incredible milestone without the wonderful support of my wife Rona.”