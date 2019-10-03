Proposed Replacement Local Development Plan - South Ayrshire residents encouraged to have their say

People in South Ayrshire are being urged to get involved and help influence developments in their communities over the next 10 years.

The Council is looking for views on its Proposed Replacement South Ayrshire Local Development Plan (PLDP2). The plan includes information on where developments should and should not take place and sets out a planning policy framework, acting as a guide for the next decade.

The plan covers all land uses, including: housing, transport, business and industry, tourism, coastal development and protection, green belt, renewable energy, office development, waste, and woodland.

The consultation is running from 25 September – until 4:00pm on 15 November. Comments on any part of the plan can be made online at south-ayrshire.gov.uk/planning/

If members of the public are unable to comment online, they may also submit comments in writing to:

Lead Development Planner, South Ayrshire Council, Planning and Building Standards Service, Fifth Floor, Burns House, 16 Burns Statue Square, Ayr KA7 1UT

Public exhibitions have been arranged to give people the opportunity to discuss PLDP2 and planning officers will be on hand at each exhibition, during the periods specified below, to answer questions, clarify aspects of the plan, and provide advice on how to make formal comments on its content.

Exhibitions details are as follows:

Prestwick: Friday 4 October. Prestwick Community Centre 10am-6.30pm (officer attendance 4pm-6pm)

Girvan: Monday 7 October 11.15am-1pm & 2pm-6pm. Girvan Library (officer attendance 4pm-6pm)

Ayr: Tuesday 8 October 10am-6.30pm Carnegie Library (officer attendance 4pm-6pm)

Maybole: Thursday 10 October. 10am-6.30pm. Carrick Centre (officer attendance 4pm-6pm)

Ayr: Tuesday 22 October, 10am-4.45pm. Burns House (officer attendance 2.30pm-4.30pm)

Visitors to the exhibitions will learn more about the contents of PLDP2, including:

Allocating land for over 2,000 new houses, and the early development of more affordable homes

Promoting town centre regeneration

Allocating land at Craigie Estate for the development of Sports and Leisure facilities

Land for the new Spaceport

Encouraging growth of aerospace industries

Supporting the growth of Carrick villages.

Councillor Brian McGinley, Economy and Culture Portfolio Holder said: “The Council’s Vision for South Ayrshire is to make it the best place it can be, and for all of its people and places to have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“Feedback from local residents has helped to shape PLDP2 to ensure that it’s in the best interests of all of our communities, and is ready to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

If required, you can get more information on the PLDP2 process by phoning 01292 616693.