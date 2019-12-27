Provost’s update – October and November

There is always a lot going on towards the end of the year and the Provost and Depute Provost have been out and about attending events across South Ayrshire.

In October, Provost Moonie was at The Cream of Ayrshire Awards which celebrates success and the heroes in our communities.

All the finalists were an inspiration and it was an emotional evening as the winners were announced.

Also in October, Depute Provost Grant attended the Prince’s Trust Awards.

The annual event is an opportunity to recognise the achievements of young people across Ayrshire.

Through the Prince’s Trust, young people are encouraged to think about starting new enterprises, and last year a fantastic 68 new business start-ups involving young entrepreneurs got underway.

Provost Moonie was in China for the International Mayors Banquet in Jinan.

This was an opportunity to recognise 70 years of the People’s Republic of China and build new friendships and partnerships.

Provost Moonie was keen to promote South Ayrshire’s many strengths such as tourism and key business sectors such as aerospace.

Ayr Town Hall was alive with choral music from past and present as Depute Provost Grant attended the Ayr Choral Concert.

October also saw the launch of the Scottish Poppy Appeal in Kilmarnock ­­– Depute Provost Grant was on hand to represent South Ayrshire.

It was the 70th anniversary of the Ayr and District Blind Club in November.

Founded not long after WWII, the club is often the first port of call for visually impaired people in Ayrshire to find useful information and advice.

Over the decades the club has gone from strength to strength providing visually impaired people with support and the opportunity to socialise and share problems.

Provost Moonie congratulated the club on their platinum anniversary.

The Provost was on hand to welcome a group of Chinese head teachers who were here to visit South Ayrshire schools.

The visitors were keen to find out more about the growing number of children and young people learning Mandarin and the scholarships which enable some of our young people to travel to China to study.

Depute Provost Grant attended the Two’s Company Concert in Ayr Town Hall. The annual musical extravaganza featured outstanding performances from the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra and Doon Valley Brass.

The Depute Provost also enjoyed singing from Heathfield Primary and Glenburn Primary choirs.

South Ayrshire has been illuminated with festive lighting and the Provost has been attending switch on events across South Ayrshire. As always these events have been great fun for all the family.

If you would like the Civic Office to recognise anyone in South Ayrshire, get in touch by phoning 01292 616 685 or email provost@south-ayrshire.gov.uk.