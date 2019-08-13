Pull up a sandbag at the Naafi Club Girvan

A new club has opened its doors in Girvan.

The Naafi Club Girvan is the brainchild of ex-Navy serviceman Callum McCrindle and his wife Shelby.

They set up the club as there was nothing locally for ex-military servicemen and women or their family and carers.

There is a need for support to help those who leave the forces to adjust to civilian everyday life as many struggle with loneliness, PTSD or medical conditions.

The club is a safehaven for those alike to form friendships and gain help and support if required.

The next event will be on Remembrance Sunday followed by a party to raise funds and bring people together at a difficult time of year for many on December 28. In 2020 the couple hope to secure a permanent venue with more regular catch-ups and events.

For more information, visit the Naafi Club Girvan Facebook page.