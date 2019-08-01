Recycled cremated metal parts result in cash donation from Council

South Ayrshire Council has made a generous donation of £8,000 to Galloway Mountain Rescue Team (MRT).

The donation was made possible thanks to the generosity of bereaved families who allowed metal implants to be recovered and then recycled following cremations at Masonhill Crematorium.

The Council is a member of the UK Crematoria recycling metals scheme, which means that with the permission of the deceased person’s family, any metals recovered can be recycled and the money used to support death related charities.

Galloway MRT provide search and rescue services in South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway. Formed in the mid 1970’s the team has responded to over 420 incidents, mainly helping injured or missing walkers and climbers.

South Ayrshire Provost Helen Moonie said: “Galloway MRT relies on donations, so this cheque is sure to make a big difference to their operations. The charity is looking to base a vehicle in South Ayrshire so this donation is very timely.”

Councillor Ian Cochrane, Environment Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “This can’t be easy for the families and we really appreciate that they are happy to help good causes across Ayrshire.”

Ken McCubbin from Galloway MRT said:” We are very grateful for the generous donation. As a voluntary and charitable organisation this money will allow us to maintain the highest professional standards for call-outs, training and equipment.”