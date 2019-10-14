Remember together by lighting up red for the Scottish Poppy Appeal

Armed Forces charity Poppyscotland is looking to ‘Light Up Red’ the whole of Scotland in a thoroughly modern display of both Remembrance and awareness of the 2019 Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Last year, as part of the commemorations of the Centenary of the end of the First World War, almost 200 locations ‘Lit Up’, including Turnberry Lighthouse.

If you have a building with external lighting and can get hold of red gel filters for those lights, then why not help Poppyscotland Remember Together and illuminate your premises red from 4th until 11th November. The charity is calling on mass involvement from schools, churches, council buildings, monuments, statues and landmarks.

Any structure is welcome; the list in 2018 included everything from castles and cathedrals to racecourses, cranes, fountains, and even a telephone box!

Gordon Michie, head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “It is wonderful to know that Scotland will be lighting up red once again for this year’s Poppy Appeal, and we continue to be touched by the country’s support. It is so striking and poignant to witness buildings up and down the country glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community past and present.”

If you are keen to Light Up Red for Poppyscotland, then please contact Jude Smart at j.smart@poppyscotland.org.uk.

For further information on the ‘Light Up Red’ campaign, and to see which locations have signed up to Light Up for us this year, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/light-up-red.