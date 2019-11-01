Royal Troon Golf day raises £18,640 for Parkinson’s UK

Parkinson’s UK funds have been boosted thanks to the Royal Troon Golf Club and the 72 players who came along to the first ever Golf Day for Parkinson’s UK last month.

Travelling from all over the UK the golfers were welcomed and warmed up by comedian Fred MacAulay before playing 18 holes and being entertained by Scottish rugby legend Peter Brown.

Guest professional Kevin McNiven from Perthshire hosted a Beat the Pro competition on the world famous Postage Stamp 8th Hole. And there were plenty of other challenges around the links to keep everyone going regardless of how well they played. In a day full of highlights there was even a hole in one at the 17th hole by Ian Brotherston from Hampshire. After his round Ian was presented with a Royal Troon Golf Club certificate from Club Captain Des Bancewicz to commemorate his great achievement.

Darren Williams, who travelled from Shropshire to take part in the event, summed up the feelings of everyone who took part. Darren said: “It is great to see that the day was a great success. My company attends a number of charity golf days around the country and can say that this was the most enjoyable day we have had over the years. It was great from arrival to the food, to the club, to the club captain attending and supporting the cause, to the golf, to the meal afterwards. We had a great laugh with the people on our table afterwards, and spoke to a number of people during breakfast and after dinner in the clubhouse, it was a great day.”

Jan Mattison, Regional Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK Scotland, said: “Parkinson’s UK is delighted that the Royal Troon Golf Day was such a fantastic event. We are incredibly appreciative of Club Captain Des Bancewicz and everyone at Royal Troon Golf Club for making the day truly special. Thanks also to all the firms and individuals who came along and supported us on the day. Everyone went home happy and we can’t ask for more than that. Their generosity was amazing and it’s only through support like this that Parkinson’s UK can fund it’s world-leading research to find better treatments and a cure.”