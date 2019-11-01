Rozelle House transformed to pirates bazaar for new exhibition

A new exhibition created by the V&A Museum of Childhood, offering a jaunt through the world of both real life and fictional pirates is coming to Rozelle House from Saturday November 2 – Sunday 19 April 2020.

“A Pirate’s Life for Me” will transform Rozelle House into a seaside tavern, pirates bazaar and a tropical paradise island, all centred around an almost full-sized pirate ship.

The free exhibition is playfully presented and includes interactives and work created in partnership with children. Using museum objects and engaging learning, it creates an experience families can enjoy together.

This is the V&A Museum of Childhood’s first major exhibition to focus on fictional pirates and their influence in popular culture. Developed in collaboration with children, the exhibitions immersive and playful set design takes young visitors into an imaginary swashbuckling world of adventure where they will travel from a moody coastal inn to a tropical treasure island in search of sparkling riches. At its heart a large scale-pirate ship inspires learning through active play.

Highlights include the first painting of Captain Pugwash, an original illustrated costume designed for Captain Hook for the first production of Peter Pan in 1904, Lego’s iconic Black Seas Barracuda ship and real eighteenth century Spanish doubloons. Rozelle House is the only location in Scotland to host the full exhibition.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism and Leisure said: “”Hosting this fantastic exhibition is another strong addition to our cultural bow. South Ayrshire Council is successfully developing a suite of cultural exhibitions and events that visitors can enjoy and residents can be proud of. This exhibition is another example of the Council’s determination to make the most of South Ayrshire’s history, assets and talents. I am sure that this will be enjoyed by many and will prove to be a huge success”.