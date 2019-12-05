Santa to spread festive cheer in Girvan and Dailly

The Girvan Rotary Santa’s Sleigh is once again being prepared to go around the streets of Girvan and Dailly next week.

It will be travelling around Girvan streets on Monday, December 9 and Thursday, December 12, the streets of Dailly on Tuesday, December 10 and will be resident in the ASDA Girvan carpark on Saturday, December 14.

All the cash collected on the street will go to CHAS, the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland.

CHAS is a charity that provides the only hospice services in Scotland for children and young people who have life-shortening conditions for which there is no known cure. CHAS runs two children’s hospices, Rachel House and Robin House, in addition to a home care service called CHAS at Home.

To keep these invaluable facilities going costs CHAS. over £30,000 per day.

Girvan and Dailly residents have been extremely generous over the large number of years the Girvan Rotary have been supporting CHAS, and we hope they will be generous again this year.

During these years the Sleigh has collected over £34,000 in our little red collecting cans. The Sleigh at the moment is undergoing its MOT but will be ready in time.

Santa was so pleased with the contributions made in Girvan and Dailly that he has assured us he is ready and waiting to go.

When his helpers come to your door your change will be gratefully received – it all adds up.