Scotland’s first Gandhi statue unveiled on 150th birthday in South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire has been generously gifted with a magnificent statue of Mahatma Gandhi to mark 150 years since his birth.

The rare bronze statue which is a gift from the Indian Government is one of only ten in the world.

Created by sculptor Guatam Pal, the statue is 6ft 4ins tall and weighs an impressive 400kg.

The statue was unveiled at Ayr Town Hall on Saturday, September 14.

A celebration event then followed which featured performances from the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra, Dundonald Primary School Gaelic Choir and Indian dancers.

Mahatma Gandhi is the most famous of the world’s peaceful political dissidents and is remembered by Indians as the “father of the nation.” His life was a message of peace over power, of finding ways to reconcile our differences, and of living in harmony with respect and love.

The links between India and Scotland can be traced back to the seventeenth century, when the Scottish reached India as part of the East India Company.

A special link lies between Mahatma Gandhi and Robert Burns. Both of these men railed against social injustice and used their unique gifts to carve their place in world history.

South Ayrshire Provost, Helen Moonie said: “I am truly honoured that South Ayrshire has become home to the first Gandhi statue in Scotland, it’s a fantastic work of art and underlines the growing bonds between Scotland and India.”

“The statue is dedicated to peace, and this is something we are always keen to promote across South Ayrshire. We are part of the Mayors for Peace Organisation and take part in initiatives and events dedicated to peace and harmony.

“I hope people are inspired by the statue and remember what Gandhi stood for.”