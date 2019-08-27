Scouts enjoy camp at ‘Grampian Nights’

A group of Girvan Scouts and Explorers attended the international camp ‘Grampian Nights’, which was held in Aberdeen earlier this month.

All involved enjoyed the day activity programme featuring lots of exciting adventurous, creative, challenging, traditional and sporting-based activities.

The camp also featured a full evening activity programme including a disco in a tent, a hectic session with everyone around a big camp fire and a very dark night hike.

Everyone said that they enjoyed the whole experience of the camp, meeting other Scouts from different parts of the country and trying out new activities.

Highlights included canoeing in a flooded quarry, archery, climbing the rock wall and trying their hand at bush craft.

Having previously attended the last event in 2017 the youngsters made lots more fantastic memories this time around and are all desperate to be at the next one in 2021.

For more information about Girvan Scout Group, call Alan on 07446 332650, email girvanscouts@gmail.com or find them on Facebook