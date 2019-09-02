South Ayrshire area commander visits Girvan Lifeboat Station

As part of last Monday night’s crew training exercise, Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, the recently appointed Area Commander for South Ayrshire, joined the lifeboat crew to see first hand what they do and how they can assist our Police Scotland colleagues.

Chief Inspector Anderson spoke with the crew aboard our RNLI Shannon class all-weather lifeboat ‘RNLB Elizabeth and Gertrude Allan’ as the crew carried out a navigational exercise as part of their weekly training.

The Chief Inspector was shown a selection of the equipment carried aboard the state of the art all-weather Shannon class lifeboat and how we use this equipment during callouts such as missing person searches.

On return to the station, the crew explained what it was like to be RNLI volunteers, the indepth training the crew undertake and discussed how we locally as a service and crew can assist Police Scotland.

Also on board Girvan Lifeboat was a very special visitor in the guise of *PC Murdoch, who was on a whistle stop tour of South Ayrshire and managed to visit the iconic island of Ailsa Craig in the Firth Of Clyde as part of his #oorwulliebuckettrail

Chief Inspector Anderson said: “South Ayrshire is very fortunate to have two lifeboat stations in the area with crew who are highly trained to assist with incidents right along the coast and beyond. The RNLI is one of our key partners locally and it was great to hear from the Girvan crew on how we can continue to work closely together to ensure a joined up approach when South Ayrshire Police call on the assistance of local lifeboat crews”.

Coxwain/Mechanic Callum Govus went on to say: “We regularly work with our Police Scotland colleagues at incidents throughout the year, and it was very worthwhile to meet with Chief Inspector Anderson to show him not only what we do but the speed and capability of our lifeboat, so it was a valuable exercise in terms of how both services can work together at a variety of incidents.

*The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail is a nationwide art trail with 200 life-size statues of Scottish icon “Oor Wullie” installed across five cities. It is being held to raise awareness and vital funds for all of Scotland’s children’s hospital charities which help to provide the best possible care for half a million babies, children and young people each year.

Together The ARCHIE Foundation, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, in partnership and association with DC Thomson Media and Wild in Art, have created the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail. This will be the biggest event of its kind ever to take place in Scotland, and the first time that all three children’s hospitals in Scotland will unite for the same purpose.