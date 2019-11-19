South Ayrshire Council celebrates win at National Chartered Institute of Housing Excellence Awards

South Ayrshire Council won three awards at the National Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Excellence Awards on Friday, October 25.

The CIH Scotland Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the creativity, passion and innovation of housing organisations and individuals across the breadth of the sector in Scotland.

The awards were:

Excellence in Communication – South Ayrshire Council, Communities Fun Day: Since the introduction of the Communities Fun Day in 2016, the event has continued to develop and expand. This award acknowledges the opportunity given to tenants to communicate not only with services but other services and partners, whilst enjoying a free family event.

Excellence in Scrutiny – South Ayrshire Council, Scrutiny & Performance Groups: This award acknowledges that Housing Services have worked collaboratively with tenants over the past three years to make changes which ensure meaningful scrutiny of the service. Scrutiny and Performance Groups were established in 2017 which allow Officers to support tenants to continually develop their knowledge of the processes, and effectively carry out scrutiny activities.

Bob Allan Young Achiever in Housing – Kyle McKay: Kyle received national recognition for his demonstrated commitment to support tenants and drive forward innovative changes to ensure that Tenant Participation within South Ayrshire is inclusive for all tenants.

Kevin Anderson, Service Lead Corporate Housing and Policy for South Ayrshire Council, said: “This is a fabulous achievement for everyone involved in these projects. We take pride in working in partnership with our involved tenants to improve our services.To be recognised at a national level, winning not only one but two awards, is a great way for our tenants to see how valued their contributions are and the differences they can make.

“We are also delighted that Kyle McKay has picked up the Bob Allan Young Achiever in Housing award, having joined the Corporate and Housing Policy Team in 2016 as a Graduate Intern. Kyle has continued with his own personal development whilst working together with colleagues to make Tenant Participation in South Ayrshire more inclusive for our tenants.”