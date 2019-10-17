South Ayrshire Council employee named as one of the most influential disabled people in the UK

Dr Hazel McFarlane has been included in the Disability Power List 2019 of the 100 Most Influential Disabled People in the UK.

Hazel attended an event at the House of Lords on Tuesday 8 October in recognition of her success.

Hazel met Baroness Jane Campbell and other very accomplished disabled people at the launch.

Hazel is currently the Sensory Policy and Implementation Officer with the Council, she implements the Ayrshire Sensory Impairment Action Plan and the Scottish Government’s See Hear Strategic Framework for Meeting the Needs of Sensory Impaired People in Scotland. This cuts across South, North and East Ayrshire and statutory, voluntary, independent and health sectors.

This important accolade recognises Hazel’s academic, professional and personal contribution to work in the disability sector in Scotland and internationally.

An avid runner, Hazel inspired members of her running club, the Troon Tortoises, to become guide runners. She has competed in numerous Marathons and Ultra Marathons, raising over £9000 for Blind Sports UK.

Hazel said: “If you believe in yourself, then you can do and achieve absolutely anything.”