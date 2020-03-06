South Ayrshire Council’s ambitious budget will see Council Tax rise by almost five per cent

South Ayrshire Councillors has agreed a landmark budget which not only balances the books, but sets out ambitious plans for the future.

This budget protects and invests in vital services which make a difference to the people of South Ayrshire every day.

o help fund these ambitious plans, Councillors took the tough decision to increase Council Tax by 4.84 per cent.

This means an increase per household of between 11p and 42p per day, depending on the Council Tax band of the property. An average Council Tax Band D property will see a rise of 17p per day.

The new Council Tax rate will generate £60.8 million, an increase of £3.8 million on last year. This, combined with the use of £1 million from uncommitted reserves and savings of £4.8 million, has protected and invested in vital services and avoided the closure of any facilities.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, Leader of South Ayrshire Council said: “Setting this budget has been a real challenge but, for the third time, this Administration has delivered a balanced budget which ensures South Ayrshire is one of the best places to live, work or visit.

“I would like to thank residents who participated in the ‘Our Future – Let’s Talk’ consultation, giving us their views on our future spending. Their feedback has been invaluable in determining the direction of this budget.

“Raising Council Tax was not an easy decision, but is necessary to avoid making cuts which could devastate our communities. We intend to use 1.84 per cent of this increase to support schools and to avoid closing any facilities.

“We continue to focus resources on the things which make a tangible difference in our communities such as tackling inequality, boosting education, improving health and wellbeing and making the most of the local economy.”