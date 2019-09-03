South Ayrshire Life in the running for national award

South Ayrshire Life has been shortlisted for a national award.

The community information tool, which is based in Newmarket Street, Ayr, is in the running for the Health and Social Care Alliance’s Self Management Resource of the Year 2019 title.

The Scotland-wide award scheme recognises organisations which are leading the way in helping people manage their own health and wellbeing and putting them in control when it comes to improving their lives.

South Ayrshire Life, which boasts a website, a Freephone helpline and a community information centre, is up against the Be Active Life Long Groups from Moray and The Action Group, West Lothian, for the prestigious award.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony which takes place during Self Management Week on Tuesday, October 8 at the Scottish Parliament, sponsored by Alex Neil MSP.

The South Ayrshire Life service, run by Voluntary Action South Ayrshire (VASA), helps people find social groups and activities as well as signposting them to the right services when they need a helping hand.

They also host more than 40 drop-in advice sessions run by 25 different organisations every month at their base in Newmarket Street.