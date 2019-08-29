South Ayrshire Police urge residents to make sure their home is secure

South Ayrshire Police is encouraging residents and businesses to review their home and business security.

PC Mark Wason, Safer Communities Officer, stated “We are now approaching the end of the summer and I would recommend that our residents take some time to make sure their home is still safe and secure”.

“Sometimes the simplest of measures can act as the best deterrent against homes being broken into”.

“Residents should look at their gardens and in particular ensure that their perimeter fencing and gates are secure and that sheds are locked with valuables being property marked”.

“Garden security lights are worth checking to ensure that they are working properly – they should be installed out of reach and in particular cover the rear door area”.

“I would like to stress the importance to our residents of making full use of their alarm systems – I appreciate that we can sometimes forget to activate them but I would ask that systems are used and maintained yearly to best protect your home”.

“I would also encourage everyone to keep their doors and windows locked when you are out or go to bed and use timer switches on lights, TV and radios when you’re not at home”.

“I would finally ask all of our residents to have a look at our Twitter social media page ‘AyrshireSpolice’ over the coming days for more tips and to visit the ‘Keep Safe’ pages of Police Scotland’s website as there is a vast amount of crime prevention tips and information”.

“Residents and businesses can speak with their locality policing teams or myself for further information or advice”.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their community is encouraged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 (in an emergency always dial 999). Information can also be passed via the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.