South Ayrshire will fall silent to honour war dead

Towns and villages across South Ayrshire will once again come together as they remember their war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Preparations are well under way and, come Sunday, November 10, poppy wreaths will be laid, acts of remembrance held and silences observed to mark 101 years since t the end of the First World War.

On Saturday, November 9 from 10.30am to 4pm, St Colmon Churchwill host a photographic memories exhibition with organ music. Refreshments in the Kirk Hall

In Maybole, a 10am Service will take place at Maybole Town Hall followed by Parade to the War Memorial for wreath laying approx 11am.

In Girvan, wreath laying at the war memorial will commence at 10am followed by a march off to the North Parish Church.

In Ballantrae, there will be a War Memorial Church Service at 11.30am followed by wreath laying at 12.30pm with an Act of Remembrance at Heronsford War Memorial on Monday, November 11 at 2pm.

In Pinwherry a Memorial on Monday, November 11 will take place with an 11am Service at War Memorial in the garden of Pinwherry School and 2pm at Heronsford War Memorial.

Further services will also take place at war memorials across South Ayrshire including:

Coylton – War Memorial; 9.45am, Coylton Parish Church Service including wreath laying at the end of the service at the three War Memorials in the Church

Minishant – War Memorial 1.30pm

Kirkmichael – War Memorial 10.30am Church Service followed by wreath laying at 11.15am at the War Memorial

Kirkoswald – War Memorial 11.15am Church Service Followed by wreath laying at 12.30pm at the War Memorial

Dunure and Fisherton – War Memorial 9.45am church service 1.00pm Community Council wreath laying at Fisherton Cemetery

Straiton – War Memorial 12 noon Church Service followed by wreath laying at 1pm approx. at the War Memorial

Dailly – War Memorial 11am Church Service followed by wreath laying at 12 noon

Barr – War Memorial 10.45am at war memorial

Barrhill – War Memorial 3pm approx. at the War Memorial then at 3.30pm service in Barrhill Memorial Hall

Colmonell War Memorial Act of Remembrance – 9.30am

St Colmon Church Service of Remembrance – 10am

There wil be no service in Turnberry.