South Ayrshire Youth Forum award winners announced

Every year the South Ayrshire Youth Forum Awards celebrate the achievements of young people.

Organised by the South Ayrshire Youth Forum (SAYF) and supported by the council, the awards also recognise young people who go that extra mile to help out in their local community.

The awards, which have been running for a decade, are as popular as ever with a fantastic 2,000 nominations since 2009.

This year, almost 50 finalists attended the ceremony. One of the lucky winners was the Holiday Meals Youth Collective, who won the Community Involvement Award and were also named the Overall Young Star.

The Collective is a group of 20 young volunteers who delivered meals across North Ayr throughout the summer holidays. They distributed a fantastic 7,500 meals to children and young people who may have gone without lunch during the holidays.

The Christmas Star Award recognises a young person, aged eight to 25, who, on a day-to-day basis lights up the lives of those around them.

This year’s winner was Evelyn Sweeny who goes out her way to help others, and loves everything about Christmas. Evelyn had the honour of switching on Ayr’s Christmas Lights.

A new category for 2019 was The Ann Shaw Rights and Participation Award which recognises a young person who upholds the rights of children and other young people. The winner was Rachael Roxburgh, leader of Girvan Academy Learning Council, and the leader of the Rights Respecting School group.

Councillor William Grant, Youth Champion for South Ayrshire Council said: “We have so many amazing young people across South Ayrshire, and these awards are a great way to highlight their achievements.

“It’s always a tough decision for the judges, and the calibre of nominees is always very high. All those nominated are an inspiration and they should be very proud.”

Jessica Hartshorn, chair of the South Ayrshire Youth Forum said: “The SAYF has celebrated 10 years of these awards and 2019 is the best yet. It’s inspiring that our young people are doing amazing things in and around their communities. We’re proud they’re overcoming barriers and making a huge difference to their own lives and the lives of others.”