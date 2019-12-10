Staff nurse awarded compassionate care award

Community Staff Nurse, Marlene McSeveny has been awarded the Isabella Kimmett Compassionate Care Award after being nominated by a family member of a patient in her care.

The Isabella Kimmett Compassionate Care Award is awarded three times each year, and celebrates nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, GP and care home staff who have shown compassionate care qualities.

Marlene was nominated for the “unlimited level of compassion” she showed to a patient and his family in 2018.

The patient’s illness progressed quickly and his wishes were to be treated at home.

His family described Marlene’s efficiency and skill as what they needed, but most of all it was her “warmth and empathy” with which she approached their emotional needs that they will never forget. Marlene is also described as always having time to listen to the patient and cared for him with “incomparable respect and dignity”.

Jacqueline Thomson, daughter of the late Isabella Kimmett, and Professor Hazel Borland, nurse director, presented Marlene with the award.

Professor Borland said: “NHS Ayrshire & Arran strives to provide a patient-centred approach to care and I am delighted to hear this is reflected in the care given by our nurses. It’s with great pride that I get present this award to Marlene. Her compassion and empathy is inspiring.”

Marlene said: “I am overwhelmed to have received this award. Working with patients and their families during difficult and often tragic situations isn’t easy, but to know I am making a difference is incredible to hear.”

If you know someone who deserves to be awarded for the quality of their compassionate care, you can nominate them by emailing compassionatecareaward@aapct.scot.nhs.uk.