Support Ayrshire Hospice through Giving Tuesday

The Ayrshire Hospice is encouraging local individuals and businesses to support its #GivingTuesday pledge campaign which is launched throughout the world on Tuesday, December 3.

Giving Tuesday encourages everyone to support a good cause in any way they can.

You could make a monetary or prize donation or alternatively make a pledge for the future by purchasing a hospice lottery gift as a Christmas present; purchasing tickets for a forthcoming hospice event, for example their Burns Supper on Friday, January 31; by pledging an hour or two to volunteer at a Christmas bucket collection or by leaving a gift in your will.

Mary Drummond, Assistant Fundraising Manager said: “We’d love to encourage our local community to support our Giving Tuesday campaign in any way they can and then by sharing your commitment with your family and friends, you could inspire others to support a good cause too.”

The Ayrshire Hospice relies on the kindness and goodwill of the Ayrshire community to continue to provide our exceptional person-centred care to people with life limiting illnesses and their families across Ayrshire and Arran at no cost to themselves.

During 2018-19 it cost over £7.9 million to run all hospice services, equating to almost £22,000 per day.

For more information, please call the hospice fundraising office on 01292 288488 and the team would be delighted to help.