Support for South Ayrshire Life

South Ayrshire police have given their support to the South Ayrshire Life advisory and signposting service.

Last week police officers met with representatives from South Ayrshire Life, which is supported by Voluntary Action South Ayrshire located on Newmarket Street in Ayr.

Police Sergeant Lisa Thomson, local authority liaison officer, said: “South Ayrshire Life provides a really good service for residents and even visitors to South Ayrshire in signposting them towards support services and social groups.

“The service offers many drop in and advice sessions with partner agencies coming in and covering everything from mental health, addictions to dementia support and recovering from substance misuse.

“We will have contact information and leaflets at Ayr police station for anyone wanting any further information but I would encourage everyone to have a look in their premises and see what South Ayrshire has to offer them – it would also be useful to pass this onto friends and family.

“I will also be making all officers in South Ayrshire aware of the service to try and encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of the services they offer.”

Among the regular drop-in sessions are: Action on hearing loss; Legal Aid advice; social work; advocacy for vulnerable people unable to safeguard their own well-being; support to get back to work with some mental or physical health condition; NHS addictions nurses; advice from Chest, Heart & Stroke about living with long term conditions; advice on a wide range of care, social and welfare issues.

