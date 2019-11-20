Take a trip Around the World in 8 Films at Maybole’s first film festival

Marilyn Monroe and The Greatest Showman look-alikes toast the launch of Maybole’s first film festival.

Called Around the World in 8 Movies and running from November 21- 24, organisers the Carrick Cinema Club paid tribute to Regional Screen Scotland for the help they gave it with a £750 grant to launch the first event.

Club secretary Liza Donaldson said: “Thanks to this grant we had the confidence to put into reality our dreams of holding a festival in Maybole.”

The programme of films has something for everyone.

The festival kicks off tomorrow (Thursday), at 4.30pm at The Carrick Centre with he Lives of Others (instead of Good Bye Lenin as originally billed). The same day at 6:30pm there will be a red carpet prosecco reception to celebrate the start of the festival. At 7.30pm the double Oscar winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Misssouri is showing.

On Friday, the early 4.30pm showing has a real Ayrshire flavour staring its very own son, whose castle is at Turnberry, Robert the Bruce.

Friday evening has an Indian film Monsoon Wedding and an Indian curry will be served between 630-730pm.

On Saturday there are two Spanish films, Talk to Her by Spanish director Pedro Almovodar and Motorcycle Diaries featuring the portrayal of a young Che Guevara. On Sunday Chinese kung-fu film classic The Grandmasteris being shown and a South African based sci-fi film District 9.

Tickets for films and the curry are available from The Carrick Centre.