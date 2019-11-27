Ten Girvan groups celebrate funding news

Ten community groups and charities in the Girvan & District Community Council area are celebrating after being awarded funding by the Falck Assel Valley (Girvan & District) Community Fund.

More than £17,000 was awarded by the Funding Panel this month to groups that work to support sports sessions for young and old, traditional music, bike hire projects, information materials and youth development work.

The Funding Panel, opted to hold an additional funding round this year but with a cap of £2,500 on grants. Ann McGinnis, Girvan Community Council Chairperson, said “Girvan Community Council is delighted by the uptake of the grants this year. We are also pleased to see the variety of the applications that came in. We would encourage all groups to consider applying for funds next year.”

Anna Connon, of Carrick RFC said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you on behalf of Carrick Rugby for the award, it is going to make a substantial contribution to the delivery of grass roots rugby in Girvan.”

Alistair Scobie of Girvan Bowling Club said: “The members and committee of Girvan Bowling Club would like to thank the Fund very much for the generous award and we will be putting the grant for a new range cooker into action as soon as we can.”

Latest grants awarded:

Girvan Community Sport Hub To contribute to the cost of staff for the That Friday Thing multi-sports sessions for young people in Girvan. £2,500.00

Girvan Bowling Club To purchase and install a new cooker in the bowling club kitchen. £1,735.00

Girvan Traditional Folk

Festival To contribute to the costs of the May 2020 Girvan Traditional Folk Festival. £2,500.00

Carrick Rugby Football Club To contribute to the costs of providing Easter & Summer holiday rugby training courses in Girvan and bus transport to access the 3G training pitch in Maybole. £2,500.00

Girvan & District Mens Shed To purchase tools and equipment for manufacturing projects. £968.42

Biosphere Bikes To contribute to container rental costs in early 2020. £2,000.00

Boyle Court Library Club To produce information folders to signpost Girvan residents to health care, essential services and support. £1,242.00

South Carrick Club Diamonds To contribute to the costs of purchasing a defibrillator and hard carry case. £500.00

Girvan Town Team To buy promotional materials for the volunteer-run Tourist Information Point in Girvan. £1,200.00

Girvan Youth Trust To secure the short-term retention of a part-time Youth Development Worker. £2,499.00

Since launching in 2016, the Falck Assel Valley (Girvan and District) Community Fund has awarded almost £150,000 to 44 projects primarily benefitting the residents of the Girvan & District Community Council area.

The next deadline for applications is Friday 24th April 2020 for a decision in June 2020. F

or more information, or to apply online, click here